Have you seen Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's romantic first dance together after Bigg Boss yet? Don't miss it

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are a visual delight as they twin in white and cutely dance together for the first time after Bigg Boss 14.

The actors Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are in a loving relationship for the past few months. The couple met on the reality show Bigg Boss 14, where they formed a cute love-hate bonding with each other. Eijaz expressed his love for Pavitra post his exit from the show and Pavitra also reciprocated her love for him. They are in a strong committed relationship after coming out of the Bigg Boss 14 house. The couple’s recent dance video is proof of their excellent chemistry and love for one another.

The latest first dance video of the adorable couple is the cutest video on the internet today. The couple looks stunning together as they twin in white. Pavitra Punia had worn a stylish white dress with pearl drop earrings, and Eijaz Khan had worn a white t-shirt with white trousers. They were a sight to behold as they waltzed on the dance floor on Amir Khan’s movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar song, “Pehla Nasha”.

See video here- Click

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia made their relationship official after coming out of the Bigg Boss 14 house. He had shared in an interview with TOI, “We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year.” Pavitra had also shared in an interview with Pinkvilla, “Eijaz had told me just on the second day itself of the game show that - "You and I are the hero and heroine of the house, mark my words."

Also read- Pavitra Punia spends time with beau Eijaz Khan’s family as she attends his nephew’s birthday party; See pics

Credits :Pavitra Punia instagram

Share your comment ×