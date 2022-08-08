Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Aamir Khan answers a tough question asked by Amitabh Bachchan & wins Rs. 50 lakh

Amitabh Bachchan hosted show, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 started with a bang and the first episode was dedicated to the real 'Protectors of India' and to those who have made the country proud on the international level. Accompanying them was Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan. The 'Protectors of India,' Major D.P. Singh, a veteran of the Kargil War, and Col. Mitali Madhumita, a recipient of the Sena Medal Gallantry, were seen seated on the hot seat turn by turn with Aamir Khan. The guests also said that they would be donating their winning proceedings to Army Central Welfare.

During the quiz, Aamir and Major D.P. Singh reach Rs. 50 lakh question, for which they use the 50-50 lifeline.

The question was: Which of these pairs of Indian presidents have presented the Bharat Ratana to each other?

Options: S Radhakrishnan-VV Giri, VV Giri-Zakir Hussain, Zakir Hussain-Pratibha Patil and Rajendra Prasad-S Radhakrishnan

Aamir Khan and Major Singh chose to use the 50-50 lifeline and were left with two options: VV Giri-Zakir Hussain and Rajendra Prasad-S Radhakrishnan. Aamir took a guess and went for the second option. Post answering this question correctly, they ended up winning Rs. 50 lakh for it. After the right answer was revealed, Aamir confessed that the question was indeed too tough.

Also on the show, Aamir was asked a question about SS Rajamouli's RRR.

The question was: SS Rajamouli's RRR was inspired by a film made on which of these revolutionaries?

Options: Bhagat Singh, Karl Marx, Vladimir Lenin, Che Guevara

Aamir confidently answered that the film was based on Che Guevara and was proven right. When Amitabh Bachchan asked him if had watched RRR, Aamir said that he had not but had hosted Rajamouli at his home recently and that is where he had learned about the inspiration behind the movie.

A few more questions into the game, and it was time to bid adieu to Aamir and the 'Protectors of India', to make way for boxer MC Mary Kom and Indian Football Legend Sunil Chettri. Amitabh B had a fun interaction with Mary Kom and Sunil Chettri.

Before bidding adieu to the viewers, Amitabh clicked a picture with Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri on the show's Spotlight Wall. He ended the episode on an important note on how attaining 'freedom' for India was the most "expensive" thing ever for the country that cost us a number of important lives- the lives of all our freedom fighters.

