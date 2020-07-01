  1. Home
Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha starrer Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 to begin airing from July 13

Ishq Mein Marjawan's second season will be aired on TV from 13th July, 2020. It features Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha, and Rrahul Sudhir in the lead roles.
The government authorities have finally granted permission to production houses for resuming shoots after a hiatus of almost three months. Shooting schedules have been put to a halt right from 19th March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 crisis that has adversely affected the entire nation. As of now, the television industry has already returned to normalcy and the good news is that fresh episodes of many popular shows will begin airing soon much to the excitement of the audience.

Ishq Mein Marjawan is one of the most loved daily soaps in current times. Now, the good news is that the second season of the show featuring Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha, and Rrahul Sudhir will begin airing from July 13. Yes, you heard it right! The official announcement about the same has already been made and its time slot will be 7 pm. Earlier, it was also announced that fresh episodes of all other shows of Colors TV will begin airing from July 6.

Check out the announcement below:

The first promo of the much-awaited show was already released earlier this year in January thereby making the audience excited about its premiere date. For the unversed, Helly portrays the role of Niti in Ishq Mein Marjawan while Vishal, on the other hand, plays the role of Dishak. From what we can figure out after watching the promo is that it happens to be a romantic saga that soon takes an ugly and dark turn just like its predecessor season. No doubt, it will definitely be a thrill-ride just like the first season!

