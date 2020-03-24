Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha starrer Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 launch gets postponed amid Coronavirus scare

The outbreak of Coronavirus has affected Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha starrer Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, as its launch date is pushed further. Read deets inside.

The outbreak of Coronavirus has not only affected people's health and the normal course of life but also impacted businesses. And one of the industries that have been hit hard due to the deadly virus, is the entertainment industry. With shootings being stalled, events being canceled, Bollywood and Telly world are going through a tough time. Now, there's another sad news for all Helly Shah fans, who were eagerly waiting to see the actress make a comeback on TV with Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

Well, amid the COVID-19 pandemic the launch of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has been postponed. Yes, you read that right! The release of Helly Vashishtha and Rrahul Sudhir starrer Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has been pushed further. The show was going to air its first episode on 30th March 2020. However, now we have learned that the makers have decided to delay the launch owing to the Coronavirus crisis. If you are thinking when you'll get to see the much-awaited show now, then there's no confirmation yet. The makers and the channel is yet to decide on the new launch date of the show.

ALSO READ: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 PROMO: Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha weave a story of love, revenge and sacrifice



Talking about IMMJ 2, just like its previous season, will revolve around the theme of revenge. The promo gave a glimpse of a beautiful woven story of love, revenge, and sacrifice. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli also has a cameo in the show that will add more twists and turns to the characters' lives.

For the unversed, the first season of IMMJ featured , Aalisha Panwar, Nia Sharma and Sonarika Bharodia. It ran for around two years and ended in June 2019. The show received a massive response from the audience. What are your thoughts on IMMJ 2 being postponed? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli REVEALS about her character's details in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2



Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More