Helly Shah to grace the Cannes Film Festival 2022 along with Hina Khan

Gorgeous actress Helly Shah is among the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress will be making a double debut this year, as she makes her Cannes debut for the poster launch of her debut film #KayaPalat on 21st May. She will walk the red carpet for L’Oréal Paris at Cannes film festival.

The actress will visit Cannes for the poster launch of her feature film #KayaPalat which is a dark thriller. The film is directed by Shoaib Nikash Shah. The film is co-written by Rahat Kazmi and Shoib Nikash Shah with Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan playing leads opposite Helly Shah in the gritty thriller. The film is produced by Rahat Kazmi Film Studio.

The most interesting part of the show is that, after ace Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor, it is Helly Shah who notes to be the first Indian television star to walk the Cannes red carpet for global brand L’Oréal Paris, which not only notes Helly’s debut in Cannes film festival but also notes her debut to be the first Indian television actor to walk for L’Oréal Paris.

Apart from Helly Shah, TV star Hina Khan will also be walking down the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival for her upcoming movie, Country of Blind.

Helly Shah made her acting debut with the TV show Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal. She went on to work in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Alaxmi – Humari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Devanshi, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, and others.

