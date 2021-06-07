Helly Shah heaps praise for Ishq Mein Marjawan co star Rrahul Sudhir: It’s fun to work with him

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame actress Helly Shah recently opened up on her relationship and her connection with her co-star Rahul Sudhir and called him one of her best co-stars.

Helly Shah is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. The Laal Ishq actress started her career at the mere age of 15 and now she has completed 10 years in the industry. The charming actress has a huge fan following on social media and she has got immense love from the audience for her remarkable acting skills in Diya Aur Baati Hum, Swaragini, Laal Ishq, and other shows. Helly was last seen in Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan opposite Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha. Interestingly her chemistry with Rrahul in the show grabbed a lot of attention.

During her recent interview with Times of India, as Helly was seen singing praises for Rrahul and stated that she enjoyed working with him in the show. She also shared that he made her feel comfortable and it was fun working with him. “I enjoy working with Rrahul Sudhir in my current show. He makes me feel very comfortable and it’s fun to work with him. I have often told him that he's one of the best co-actors I have worked with,” Helly added.

Meanwhile there have been endless speculations about Helly’s love life. However, the actress has put the speculations to rest and stated that she is very much single. Helly said, “Currently, I am just focused on my work. I am single and if I find someone I really like, I won’t mind taking things forward. But I am yet to meet someone special. I will balance my personal life with my work commitments. I don’t like to plan things in advance, I prefer going with the flow.”

