  1. Home
  2. tv

Helly Shah says its a very good feeling resuming shoots

Television actress Helly Shah is back at work. She has started shooting for the second season of "Ishq Mein Marjawan". Helly says it's a good feeling.
2751 reads Mumbai Updated: July 16, 2020 05:54 pm
Helly Shah says its a very good feeling resuming shootsHelly Shah says its a very good feeling resuming shoots
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"Yes, it is a relief going back (to the set) after almost 100 days of house arrest. But the lockdown was extremely important," Helly told IANS.

The actress is overjoyed on meeting people after such a long hiatus.

"But after the lockdown when we are coming out and meeting people on set at work, it feels great. I am so happy to be meeting people and talking to them and working again. It's a very good feeling," she said.

Helly plays the role of a simpleton named Riddhima in the show.

"I am playing the role of Riddhima. She is a simple girl, very compassionate. She really loves Kabir and has a very simple dream of living a beautiful dream with him," she added.

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement