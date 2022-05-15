Helly Shah sports a chic outfit as she leaves the city to attend the Cannes film festival 2022

Gorgeous actress Helly Shah is among the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. Helly Shah made her acting debut with the TV show Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal. She went on to work in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Alaxmi – Humari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Devanshi, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, and others. After ace Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, and Sonam Kapoor, now it is Helly Shah who will be the first Indian television star to walk the Cannes red carpet for global brand L’Oréal Paris.

Helly will be making a double debut this year, as she makes her Cannes debut for the poster launch of her debut film #KayaPalat on 21st May. She will walk the red carpet for L’Oréal Paris at the Cannes film festival. Helly will be the first Indian television actor to walk for L’Oréal Paris. Today, we spotted Helly leaving the town to attend the grand Cannes festival. She was seen at the airport and was kind enough to pose for the paparazzi. The actress sported a stylish blue and white co-ord set and paired it with white shoes.

Apart from Helly Shah, TV star Hina Khan will also be walking down the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival for her upcoming movie, Country of Blind.

Speaking of Kaya Palat, this film is a dark thriller directed by Shoaib Nikash Shah. The film is co-written by Rahat Kazmi and Shoib Nikash Shah, with Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan playing leads opposite Helly Shah in the gritty thriller. The film is produced by Rahat Kazmi Film Studio.

