  1. Home
  2. tv

Helly Shah talks about TV actors not getting a fair chance in Bollywood

Television actress Helly Shah agrees with TV star Hina Khan that actors of the small screen are deprived of a fair chance in the Hindi film industry.
1810 reads Mumbai
Helly Shah talks about TV actors not getting a fair chance in BollywoodHelly Shah talks about TV actors not getting a fair chance in Bollywood
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"I completely agree with what Hina said recently. TV actors don't get a fair chance in Bollywood. I have experienced this myself. I have been to auditions a couple of times and I have seen that they don't see us as they see other people," said Helly. She adds that TV actors are considered incapable. "They think that we are not capable enough to pull that off. I feel we should get a fair chance to prove ourselves. Give us a chance and we will prove it. We are also actors and we also do good work. It's sad that we are not given a fair chance," she said.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on

Helly, who is currently shooting for the second season of "Ishq Mein Marjawan", says small screen actors get "a different kind of treatment". "I don't understand why that is, but they sometimes treat TV actors as (if) we are nothing. But I really hope this changes and we all get a fair chance in Bollywood," she added. Earlier this month, Hina told IANS: "What we lack is equality. Nepotism exists everywhere and it does exist in our industry, too. If you are a star and you want to launch your kid, it's absolutely okay. But, it is not fair when you don't give an equal chance to outsiders. TV actors hardly make it big in Bollywood, just because we don't get a fair chance. At least, give us a chance to prove ourselves."

Also Read Hina Khan REACTS to ongoing debate on nepotism; Says, ‘As an outsider, we need to work hard to get noticed’

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement