Helly Shah's film 'Zibah' qualifies for Oscars; Actress says 'Proud to be a part of this beautiful project'

Helly Shah is amongst the top actresses in the entertainment sector and has been in the limelight for a quite long time now. This year she made her dream debut on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. She documented all her Cannes experience on her Instagram handle, and fans went frenzy over her stunning outfit at this prestigious festival. Now, the actress has achieved another milestone in her acting career. Adding another feather to her hat, Helly announced that her film 'Zibah' is eligible for an Oscar qualification.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Helly wrote, "For #zibahthefilm SCREENING. Glad to announce that ZIBAH is one of the top 3 films from India to get a theatrical screening in LA and is eligible for OSCAR Qualification Proud to be a part of such a beautiful project. We need all your love & blessings & wishes and more lovee". Her fans have showered their love on this tweet and have penned congratulatory messages for her.

Speaking about her film, Zibah is a film about female genital mutilation which stars Helly Shah, Barkha Bisht, and Swati Agarwal. Arunjit Borah directed the film.

About Cannes:

Helly Shah had graced the 75th Cannes Film Festival for the poster launch of her feature film 'Kaya Palat'. Helmed by Shoaib Nikash Shah and the movie is a dark thriller. The movie will also star Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan.

On the professional front, Helly had made her acting debut with Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal in 2010. In her career of over a decade, she went on to star in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Alaxmi – Humari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, etc.

Also Read: Helly Shah describes her last 5 minutes before walking Cannes 2022 red carpet; EXCLUSIVE