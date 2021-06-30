  1. Home
Here are 5 times Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly made us go gaga over her impressive saree styles; PHOTOS

Rupali Ganguly's Instagram is filled with glamorous pictures of herself in which she is seen flaunting beautiful and intricate saree looks.
25112 reads Mumbai
Here are 5 times Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly made us go gaga over her impressive saree styles; PHOTOS
The television show Anupamaa has garnered love and support from audiences across the country because of the show’s amazing storyline and extraordinary line of actors. With the ongoing positive response on the popular daily soap, the cast and crew of the show are having a blast. The lead actress of Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly is taking over social media sites due to her impressive on-screen performance. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress has been lauded online for her incredible acting and captivating personality.

Apart from having talent in the world of acting, Rupali is also known for her remarkable sense of style. Each time the actress steps out of her house, she makes heads turn for her bold looks and cool fashion choices. On the show Anupamaa, the diva was seen sporting a variety of sarees. The actress’s Instagram is filled with glamorous pictures of herself in which she is seen flaunting beautiful and intricate saree looks. Here are 5 photos in which the actress absolutely owned each saree style with ease and utter perfection.

Take a look at the photos:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

As one of the most-watched shows on television, Anupamaa has certainly created a lot of hype amongst the show’s viewers. The serial has managed to make its place in the top 5 shows in the online TRP ratings. The show is currently focusing on the lives of Vanraj Shah and Anupama after their separation. Meanwhile, Kavya is finding it hard to adjust to Anupama showing her support towards Vanraj as he goes through a job change.

Also Read| Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly was an onscreen lover of THIS co actor’s father in law; Details inside

Credits :Rupali Ganguly Instagram

