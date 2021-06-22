Here are 5 times Dipika Kakar left everyone speechless with her trendy traditional outfits; See PHOTOS

Besides her amazing on-screen presence, Dipika Kakar is also known for her authentic sense of fashion. Check out the photos.

As one of the most well known faces in the television industry, Dipika Kakar has garnered a massive fan following due to her charming personality and stellar performances in various shows. The diva rose to fame with her role of Simar Bhardwaj in the popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka. She tied the knot with Shoaib Ibrahim, who also happens to be her former co-star and the two regularly keep their fans updated with mushy photos and videos on their Instagram handles.

Besides her amazing on screen presence, Dipika is also known for her authentic sense of fashion. Dipika is a true style icon and her personal Insta account is proof of this. The actress knows exactly how to nail each traditional look and stuns everyone with her simple and elegant outfit choices. The diva is not afraid to flaunt different colours and often dons a variety of attires in bold and bright colours. Here are 5 photos of the actress in which she rocked trendy traditional outfits and left everyone speechless.

Take a look at Dipika Kakar’s photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dipika Kakar began shooting for the second season of Sasural Simar Ka earlier this year. Sasural Simar Ka 2 is based in the city of Agra and the new episodes of the hit show are being shot across some of the iconic places in the city including Taj Mahal, Sadar Bazaar, Bijli Ghar and Tajganj. The show also stars Radhika Muthukumar, Tanya Sharma, Avinash Mukherjee, Karan Sharma and Jayati Bhatia in the lead roles.

Also Read| Dipika Kakar gives a glimpse of her funky t shirt that reads ‘Do I Really Care’ in a mirror selfie; PHOTO

Credits :Dipika Kakar Instagram

Share your comment ×