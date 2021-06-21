Here are 5 times Rashami Desai showed us that yellow is her colour and owned every look; PHOTOS

Rashami Desai has a diverse taste in style and time and again proves that she can pull off any look with ease. Here are 5 photos in which the actress slayed in yellow coloured outfits.

Television actress enjoys a massive fan following since she became a household name with her role of Shorvari Parth Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak and Tapasya Rathore in Uttaran. The diva has also been a part of the popular TV show Naagin 4. The actress has also participated in numerous reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye, and the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the 3rd runner-up.

When it comes to fashion, Rashami is always on top of her game. The actress has a diverse taste in style and time and again proves that she can pull off any look with ease. Being an avid social media user, her Instagram handle is filled with glamorous pictures of herself wherein she is seen rocking a range of outfits. The actress never fails to impress everyone with her charming personality and easy going attitude. She makes sure to grab all the eyeballs with her elegant looks. She doesn’t shy away from experimenting with colours and here are 5 times she owned the colour yellow with different outfits.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress was last seen in a music video next to Shaheer Sheikh. In an interview, she had opened up about how difficult last year was for her. She had admitted that she has ‘bigger plans’ for her work which she will reveal soon. Speaking about the ongoing pandemic, she said, “We’ve been in the lockdown mode for so long, but yes, slowly we’re going out and all, and getting back to normalcy,” added the actress.”

Credits :Rashami Desai Instagram

