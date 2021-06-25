Here are 5 times Sriti Jha left everyone mesmerized with her colourful saree looks; See PHOTOS

Television actress Sriti Jha knows exactly how to make heads turn with her minimalistic style and bold fashion choices. Take a look at her photos.

Television actress Sriti Jha has garnered fans love and support because of her stellar on screen presence in numerous TV shows. The actress rose to fame with the role of Pragya in the popular show KumKum Bhagya. The diva won a number of awards for her performance in the show including the Indian Telly Award for Best Actress in a Lead Role, ITA Award for Best Actress in Drama series and Gold Award for Best Actress in a Lead Role.

The diva is very active on her social media handles and regularly keeps her fans updated with the nitty gritty of her life. The star has an amazing sense of style and often posts glamorous pictures of herself, rocking a range of beautiful outfits. She knows exactly how to make heads turn with her minimalistic style and bold fashion choices. From donning breathtaking western dresses to impressing everyone with gorgeous traditional attires, Sriti has always been on top of her fashion game. Here are 5 photos in which the actress is seen sporting a variety of sarees in different colours.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sriti Jha made her acting debut with the role of Malini Sharma in Disney India’s Dhoom Machao Dhoom. Apart from the hit show KumKum Bhagya, she has also starred in daily soaps like Dil Se Di Dua...Saubhagyavati Bhava, Shaurya Aur Suhani and Jyoti. Recently, there were reports about Sriti’s drastic transformation in KumKum Bhagya. Talking about the same, she said in an interview, “The viewers will see my character turn into a powerful corporate professional at a multinational company in another country.”

Credits :Sriti Jha Instagram

