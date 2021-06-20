Here are 5 times Surbhi Jyoti proved she can slay any winter fashion look; See PHOTOS

Surbhi Jyoti can nail any look with ease and here are 5 pictures in which the actress slayed winter fashion looks. Check out the photos.

As one of the most adored faces in the Indian Television industry, Surbhi Jyoti has garnered a massive fan following for her easy going attitude and charming looks. Starting her acting career by partaking in regional theatre and movies, the actress was quick to become a household name due to her amazing on screen performances. She made her TV debut with Qubool Hai next to Karan Singh Grover. After this, she was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Naagin 3.

While the actress is known for her role in TV shows, she is also an avid social media user. Surbhi often treats her fans by sharing gorgeous photos of herself. The diva is truly a fashion icon and grabs eyeballs each time she steps out of her house. From rocking western outfits to making heads turn wearing beautiful traditional attires, the actress is on top of her fashion game. The actress can nail any look and her Instagram photos are proof of this. Here are 5 pictures from her Insta handle in which the star absolutely slayed winter fashion looks with ease.

Take a look:

Surbhi celebrated her birthday on May 29 and on her special day, Several celebs from the industry including actor Vishal Singh, Arjit Taneja, Ravi Dubey, among others took to their social media handles to shower wishes on the actress. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress was last seen on the reboot version of Qubool Hai which premiered on ZEE5 earlier this year.

Credits :Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

