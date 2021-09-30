Here’s what Archana Puran Singh plans to do if Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to The Kapil Sharma Show

Ever since Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned from his position, the internet is filling up with memes about his return to The Kapil Sharma Show. For those unaware, the former cricketer was once the part of the comedy show. However, he had to step down from his famous laughing seat to focus on his political career. In the wake of his departure, famous reality TV personality, Archana Puran Singh replaced him by filling his position in the show.

Ever since then, host Kapil Sharma has been cracking jokes on her for hogging Navjot Singh Sidhu’s laughter seat. Each time the joke is cracked, Archana bursts out in laughter. However, now, as Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned from his political position, fans have been wondering if he will once again make a comeback in the show. Amidst this, Archana Puran Singh in an interaction with ETimes revealed her plan of action if Sidhu happens to replace her this time.

According to her, she reportedly has been refusing several projects as she has to be stationed in Mumbai for the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show. However, if she has to step down in the near future, Archana reportedly said that she will embrace the opportunities that she had been neglecting in the past. The TV personality claims that she will have many things to do, if she had to bid adieu to the comedy show.

“If Sidhu would seriously re-enter the show in my place, I will have many other things to do, which I have refused in the past few months. Since I am shooting for two days in a week for the show, I can't take up any assignment, which is out of Mumbai or India. In the past few months, I got several opportunities to shoot in London and other foreign countries but I had to say a no because of my commitment to the show," Archana said.

During the same interaction when asked if the online meme fest on her has affected her, Archana added that she takes it all as nothing but a ‘joke’. “This is a joke that's cracked on me for many years now. I don't care and I don't take it seriously at all,” she added.

