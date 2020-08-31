Here’s what Erica Fernandes had to say when asked about doing films down South

Currently, Erica Fernandes is essaying the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Erica Fernandes is currently essaying the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay but did you all know that prior to make her television debut with Sonu TVs kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Erica featured in a series of South films such as Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Virattu and Ninnindale, among others, before she made her TV debut. Now during an interview, when Erica was asked if she is doing any Kannada film, Erica said she is not doing any movies now. Talking about the same, Erica said that she can't take up movies as she is already caught up with a daily soap and she is extremely busy with it.

Well, it seems the fans will have to wait before they see Erica on the silver screen again. That said, post the lockdown was lifted and Erica was back on the sets, it was being reported that Parth is soon going to leave the show, and it was also being reported that Erica, too, is quitting the show. While makers have reportedly started looking for another lead opposite Prena, when Erica was asked about leaving the show, she had dismissed all such rumours as she said that she is very much a part of the show.

Now amidst the rumours of Parth leaving the show, the dapper actor shared a post on social media to thank his fans for the love and support. Parth wrote, “Hey there ..hope everyone's good and healthy! I know I have been away from Social media for sometime now ...but I do intend to come back the soonest ...thankyou for your support and love. Stay Blessed. #crazyme will be back soon.” Well, it will be interesting to see if Parth is leaving Kasautii ZIndagii Kay, then who will romance Erica aka Prerna

Credits :Telly Chakkar

