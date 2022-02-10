Here’s what Karan Kundrra has planned to do if Tejasswi Prakash’s parents disagree for their wedding

After completing grueling tasks and spending almost 120 days, Tejasswi Prakash lifted the Bigg Boss 15 dazzling trophy. Not only this, but Tejasswi also bagged Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fantasy thriller Naagin 6. During her Bigg Boss stint, Tejasswi also found the love of her life- Karan Kundrra and the couple won million hearts with their performance in the show.

Now, in a recent interview with Indian Express, when asked about her marriage plans with Karan, Tejasswi said, “I don’t know, Karan hasn’t asked me yet.” On the show, their parents also approved of their relationship on national television. Even Karan had once confessed that a pandit told him that he will get married in March this year.

Talking about the wedding, Tejasswi revealed Karan Kundrra's plan to even elope her if her parents disagree for their wedding. “So he had said that he will get married in March, ladki kaun hogi pata nahi (who will be the girl we don’t know). But he was sure that everything is already set for the wedding. Karan also made it clear to me that if your parents don’t agree, main utha ke le jaunga (I will run away with you). So I don’t think I am left with much of a choice (laughs),” the Naagin 6 actress said.

The actress even spoke about her new show, which was also trolled due to the plotline based on the pandemic. On asked how she deals with the trolling, the actor said that if she starts taking everything said on social media seriously, then there won’t be any peace. She says it’s a new journey for her and she just wants to be in a positive state of mind.

Also Read: INTERVIEW: Ekta Kapoor on reports of auditioning 55 actresses for Naagin 6, pandemic plot & Tejasswi Prakash