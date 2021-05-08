Here’s why Abhinav Shukla’s ‘happy’ about Rubina Dilaik not being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

In a recent interview, Abhinav Shukla opened up about his thoughts on entering Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 without Rubina Dilaik. Take a look.

Abhinav Shukla recently jetted off to Cape Town, South Africa to participate in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Before flying to the destination, the actor had a chat with Hindustan Times on his participation in the new season. The star also gave a health update on Rubina Dilaik after she tested positive for Coronavirus and discussed what it’s like working amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The actor explained how he did not get time to prepare for the show since gyms were closed due to the pandemic restrictions.

Abhinav and Rubina entered Bigg Boss 14 and fans absolutely loved their lively presence and chemistry on the show. The actor told the outlet how he felt about going on the show without Rubina. He said, “It’s tougher to do it with someone you love because if they go through some kind of trouble, then it troubles you even more,” and further added that he was happy about being on the show alone. He also explained that if the actress had been a part of the show, he would’ve been worried about her being afraid to do the scary tasks.

While discussing Rubina’s health as she isolates at home in Shimla, the actor revealed that she’s on the eighth day of her symptoms, which is said to be ‘critical’. He assured that the actress is stable and said that they have tests lined up. The actor also expressed his gratitude to be able to work on the show. He said, “It’s a tough time for everyone and I am grateful to God that I am working.”

