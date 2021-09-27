Here’s why KKK 11 winner Arjun Bijlani isn’t a part of Bigg Boss 15

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner has been in the headlines after the news of him being approached for the upcoming 15th edition of Bigg Boss surfaced on the internet. There were speculations that Bijlani had agreed to be locked up inside the house, however, in a recent interview, Arjun clarified that he isn’t participating in the upcoming reality show.

Speaking to ETimes, Arjun said, “No, I am not a part of Bigg Boss 15 because I am committed to another show. I will be finishing the shoot towards the end of October, so there is no way I could have entered the Bigg Boss house. Originally, the shoot was scheduled to wrap up in September and I had thought that I would be able to participate in Bigg Boss. However, it got delayed and things didn’t fall in place.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner further said if he ever participates in Bigg Boss, he will be his true self no matter what the platform and the situation is. “Am I prepared for a show like Bigg Boss? Well, I never knew if I was prepared for a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi, but I took one day at a time. So, if I ever participate in Bigg Boss, I will take one day at a time. I can never go with a plan or any strategy. I am always myself no matter where I am. People, who know me, are aware of how I am. If I am angry, I will show it. I can’t pretend or fake it. I am most comfortable being myself and being true to my emotions. I am very clear that way. Plus, I don’t think so much. That’s exactly how I will be if I ever am inside the house,” said Arjun.

Arjun Bijlani was declared the winner of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on 26th September. After the moment of glory, he took to his official social media handle and thanked his fans for all the support.