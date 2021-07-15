HERE’s why Rakhi Sawant is not attending all the ceremonies of Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar’s wedding; WATCH

Rakhi Sawant spoke about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding. Scroll further to check out the video.

Rakhi Sawant’s latest music video ‘Dream Mein Entry’ has garnered immense popularity lately and has been rocking the charts. Rakhi on 15 July interacted with the members of the media and candidly spoke about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding that is grabbing all the headlines. The couple is busy with various pre-marriage functions. Yesterday, they had the Mehendi ceremony and today, the couple showcased several pictures from the Haldi. Rakhi spoke about the marriage that has been the talk of the town and revealed in media why will she not be attending all the wedding festivities.

Rakhi Sawant mentioned that “I am going on the 17th. I can't go every day. Itne kahan se costume, hair, make-up layenge." Rakhi had a funny reaction when she was informed that people who are attending the wedding will have to take the COVID 19 test first. She said, “Corona mujhe ho hi nahi sakta. Mere andar pehle se hi vaccine laga hua hai. Jab mein believer bani thi Jesus ki tab se." Rahul’s close friend and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Aly Goni will also attend the wedding. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Aly says, “It is a good thing that Rahul is getting married to someone he loves. Rahul and Disha make a perfect couple and I wish them all the happiness.”

Aly further spoke about the wedding and said, “In Bigg Boss we became friends, and after coming out of the show too we met and bonded. We even went out for a few dinners together, and it was a lot of fun.” Interestingly, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is also performing at Rahul and Disha’s sangeet ceremony. “But I can't disclose (more about) it. Let it be a surprise,” he smiles.

