Here’s why Vivek Dahiya’s unique hairstyle left Divyanka Tripathi in shock; PICS Inside

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the cutest couples on the block. Their social media handles are filled with pictures of them giving couple goals. The husband-wife duo is always up for something to entertain their fans and keep them hooked on to their page. Well, the recent picture that Vivek posted on his Instagram gave a sneak peek into his new hairstyle and a shocked Divyanka. We bet this new hairstyle will leave you in splits.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vivek Dahiya posted a couple of pictures from what looked like their bedroom. In those pictures, we could see Vivek’s new unique hairstyle. The actor created a fake antenna from his hair. Yes! You heard it right, a fake antenna. As much as you are shocked to hear this, Vivek’s wifey Divyanka was shocked to see it, evident from the pictures the actor shared. From looking not so convinced to looking shocked, her change of expression is hilarious. Vivek captioned these pictures as, “Last night was stormy. Created a lightning antenna to prevent it striking my building. It worked. We are safe.”

Take a look:

Isn’t this hairstyle cute? Well, Divyanka Tripathi’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star ’s wife took to the comments section and wrote, “Ha ha ha so cute !”

In fact, taking to his Instagram stories, the actor shared a collage of his new hairstyle picture and Rajpal Yadav sporting an almost similar hairstyle in Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

We bet even this picture would leave all his fans in splits. Fans in the comments section showered love, and most of them commented with a laughing emoji. How many hearts for this cute hairstyle? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

