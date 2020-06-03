Here's how Sa Re Ga Ma Pa makers are going to pay their tribute to late Wajid Khan

Zee Tv has a special tribute for late music composer Wajid Khan who was the judge for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Read.

Music composer Wajid Khan succumbed to a cardiac arrest on May 31, at a hospital in Chembur, Mumbai. Wajid also tested positive for Coronavirus, but after suffering from an attack, he breathed his last. At the age of 42, the industry lost the music composer which came as a blow given that in April we lost and Irrfan Khan. The Bollywood celebrities paid their heartfelt condolences on social media.

To pay their tribute to the late music composer, Zee TV will be airing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa episodes featuring Wajid Khan this entire week with the Friday episode being a culmination of their tribute to the late composer. Wajid was known to be extremely close to and the latter was heartbroken hearing about this news. He along with brother Sajid Khan composed many songs for the superstar.

ALSO READ | Wajid Khan’s emotional tweet remembering his father goes viral and it will leave you with a heavy heart

Meanwhile, post his untimely demise, Wajid’s old tweet has been doing the rounds on social media wherein he remembered his late father. The late composer made this tweet in July 2019 and had pinned it on his Twitter account. The post read, “Six years hv just passed away without you PAPPA... Not a single day goes without thinking of you... Life has changed a lot but I miss you more n more as days pass... Aap ki kami bahut Mehsoos hoti hai... waiting till I meet you again...Love you miss you forever.”

Six years hv just passed away without you PAPPA... Not a single day goes without thinking of you... Life has changed a lot but I miss you more n more as days passes... Aap ki kami bahut Mehsoos hoti hai... waiting till I meet you again...Love you miss you forever pic.twitter.com/vo9L1xopD7 — Wajid Khan (@wajidkhan7) July 3, 2019

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×