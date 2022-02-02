Here's what Karan Kundrra did right after getting out of Bigg Boss 15 house

Bigg Boss 15 got over last week - but you’d be lying to yourself if you say that you’re still not thinking about it. Ever since Bigg Boss got over, the contestants have been making headlines as they slowly and steadily return back to their normal lives. Be it Bigg Boss winner Tejasswi Prakash and second runner-up Karan Kundrra’s cute and romantic pics, or Shamita Shetty’s sweet reunion with her elder sister Shilpa Shetty, the audience is still hooked to their lives. Recently, in an Instagram live, Karan Kundrra revealed what he did right after getting out of the Bigg Boss house.

In his live, Karan said that right after he exited the house, he sat on the footpath with his friend and had a chilled can of beer. He told that it was a wonderful feeling for him. He added that the feeling of getting out of the house and getting to drink chilled beer with his friend on the footpath was just too thrilling. Meanwhile, Karan has been in the limelight as he is spotted numerous times with his ladylove Tejasswi these days.

Check the video HERE

Meanwhile the duo is also making headlines for their feud with Shamita Shetty. As per reports, big sister Shilpa Shetty is all set to host a grand birthday party for Shamita Shetty on 2nd February. A major chunk of the Bigg Boss fraternity will be seen at Bastian celebrating Shamita Shetty's birthday. However, the host Shilpa Shetty has invited everyone to the party except Tejasswi Prakash and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi's 'Aunty' remark on Shamita Shetty has left the Shetty family furious.

