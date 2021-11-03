Here's why Devoleena Bhattacharjee broke down on Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia’s show Ladies Vs Gentlemen

Popular television faces Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Jasmin Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali, and choreographer Terence Lewis will be seen on Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s Ladies Vs. Gentlemen. The second season of this popular game show welcomes celebrities as panelists, who guess India’s opinion on various topics relating to men and women. On a latest episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be seen breaking down, while discussing one such question. What is it? Read on to find out.

Devoleena, Jasmin, Jay, and Terence were presented with the question, “What % of people believe that after committing to a relationship, men disappear more than women?” Devoleena says that this is a wrong question for her. When Jasmin asks her why, she says, “Kyunki mujhe aisa lagta hai ke ladke commitment hi nahi dete hai (Because I feel that boys do not commit in the first place)”. Terence chimes in and says that the question is about the situation after having committed. To this Devoleena says that if boys do commit by mistake, it’s all about escaping from that commitment later on.

When Terence asks her if something similar had happened to her, Devoleena replies in the affirmative and reveals, “I was into that relationship for almost 6-7 years”, which shocks everyone, including hosts Genelia and Riteish. As everyone turns silent, Devoleena says that she does not want to talk about it, and is overcome with emotions.

Jasmin says men are usually more commitment-phobic and mature late, which is why they get afraid to take on responsibilities. Terence agrees and says that sometimes men do think that way.

