Here's why Devoleena Bhattacharjee broke down on Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia’s show Ladies Vs Gentlemen

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 06:20 PM IST  |  3.9K
   
Here's why Devoleena Bhattacharjee broke down on Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia’s show Ladies Vs Gentlemen
Here's why Devoleena Bhattacharjee broke down on Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia’s show Ladies Vs Gentlemen (Pic Credits: Devoleena Bhattacharjee/ Instagram)
Advertisement

Popular television faces Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Jasmin Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali, and choreographer Terence Lewis will be seen on Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s Ladies Vs. Gentlemen. The second season of this popular game show welcomes celebrities as panelists, who guess India’s opinion on various topics relating to men and women. On a latest episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be seen breaking down, while discussing one such question. What is it? Read on to find out. 

Devoleena, Jasmin, Jay, and Terence were presented with the question, “What % of people believe that after committing to a relationship, men disappear more than women?” Devoleena says that this is a wrong question for her. When Jasmin asks her why, she says, “Kyunki mujhe aisa lagta hai ke ladke commitment hi nahi dete hai (Because I feel that boys do not commit in the first place)”. Terence chimes in and says that the question is about the situation after having committed. To this Devoleena says that if boys do commit by mistake, it’s all about escaping from that commitment later on. 

When Terence asks her if something similar had happened to her, Devoleena replies in the affirmative and reveals, “I was into that relationship for almost 6-7 years”, which shocks everyone, including hosts Genelia and Riteish. As everyone turns silent, Devoleena says that she does not want to talk about it, and is overcome with emotions. 

Jasmin says men are usually more commitment-phobic and mature late, which is why they get afraid to take on responsibilities. Terence agrees and says that sometimes men do think that way. 

Click here to watch the video. 

Advertisement

Credits: YouTube/ Image Credits: Devoleena Bhattacharjee/ Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven, 17 Touch Screen Presets Fry, Roast, Dehydrate & Bake, Auto Shutoff, Accessories Included, Xl 10l Family Size, Black

Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Ov...

$77.00
$139.99 (45%)
 Buy Now
Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3

Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3" Feed Chute...

$49.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Cosori Air fryer max xl(100 Recipes) Digital Hot Oven Cooker, One Touch Screen With 13 Cooking Functions, Preheat And Shake Reminder, 5.8 Qt, Black

Cosori Air fryer max xl(100 Recipes) Digital Hot Oven Cooker, One...

$119.99
(%)
 Buy Now
[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Cheat Sheet For Quick Reference, 1700w, Led Touch Digital Screen, 10 In 1, Customized Temp/time, Nonstick Basket, White

[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Ch...

$129.99
$179.99 (28%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oilless Cooker With 7 Presets, Lcd Digital Touch Screen And Nonstick Detachable Basket,ul Certified,1700w (black)

Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oill...

$73.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature And Time Knob, 4.5 Quart Non-stick Basket,50 Recipes, Ul Certified, 1-year Warranty, 1500w

Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature A...

$59.99
$89.99 (33%)
 Buy Now
Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed Chute, 304 Stainless-steel Fliter, Best Seller Juicer 2021, High Juice Yield, Easy To Clean&100% Bpa-free, 1200w&powerful, Dishwasher Safe, Included Brush

Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed ...

$99.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

$57.56
$62.14 (7%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Presets, Digital Lcd Touch Screen, Nonstick Basket, 1700w, Ul Listed (black)

Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Pres...

$79.99
(%)
 Buy Now
8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, Roast, Rotisserie, Hot Oven Oilless Cooker, 1700w Electric Toaster Oven With Dehydrate, 7 Accessories & 50 Recipes

8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, R...

$139.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All