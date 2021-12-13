Here's why Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu called TKSS's Upasana Singh after being crowned

Harnaaz Sandhu, born in the year when India last bagged its Miss Universe title, 2000, brought home the crown back after 21 years- inspiring millions of Indian women to dream bigger. Sandhu proved that when your intentions are clear and your determination is unflinching, the sky is the limit. While she made every Indian proud and happy today, we are sure the win particularly meant immensely to her near and dear ones. Recently, one of her closest friends, Upasana Singh, who is widely known for being a member of The Kapil Sharma Show squad, revealed her tight-knit relationship with Harnaaz and how the Miss Universe called her up right after bagging the crown for India.

In a recent interview with AajTak, Upasana talked about her special connection with Harnaaz. She told that before leaving for Israel for the pageant, the crowned glory lived with her for a short while. “She once cooked rajma chawal for me. During this period, Harnaaz often said - with confidence - that she will win the Miss Universe crown,” the comedian reminisced. She then went on to add that now she had proven her point and that she was happy that the one bringing laurels to our country was a part of her film.

“She called me after winning the crown and shouted that she fulfilled her promise,” Upasana informed. She also said that she could feel her happiness on the phone and got so emotional talking to Harnaaz that she couldn’t stop crying. She expressed that she felt as if her child had done something. She also told her interviewers that whenever Harnaaz came to Mumbai, she stayed with her. She said, "When her training started after Miss India, we housed her for five days. She was saying that as soon as she comes to Mumbai (from Israel), she will come to my house first.” Talking about the entertainment sector, Upasana informed that Harnaaz already has two movies in her kitty.

