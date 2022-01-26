Here's why Sidharth Shukla’s family requested all to consult them before releasing any project; Reports

On Tuesday, Sidharth Shukla’s family issued a statement requesting everyone to consult them before using the late actor’s name in projects. Post Sidharth's sudden demise many of his incomplete projects were released. Even several songs paying tribute to the late actor were also out leading to controversies as Sidharth’s fans did not like people using his name for publicity.

Now, the latest report in ETimes suggests that apparently ex Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian is all set to release a song against the family's wishes. A source known to the news portal said, "Sidharth had shot for this song before Bigg Boss 13, three years ago, and as Vishal claimed in one of his interviews, the song was left incomplete. The reason it was incomplete was because Sidharth wasn't happy with the shoot and never wanted it out. The family doesn't want the song to be released as it was Sidharth's wish too. But we hear that apparently neither Vishal, nor the music label sought permission. The family really doesn't want the song to be out respecting Sidharth's wishes but the makers and Vishal don't seem to care."

However, there is no confirmation by Sidharth Shukla’s family on the same. Late actor Sidharth’s close friend Shehnaaz Gill too shared the family statement on her Instagram handle.

The statement read, “To all of Sidharth’s well wishers. We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he's still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth's name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us. We knew Sidharth's choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there were projects that he wasn't happy with, we are sure he wouldn't want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release. So please let’s keep his wishes in mind and let's remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with.....”

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill shares Sidharth Shukla's family's statement: ‘Please reach to us if you want to use his name’

