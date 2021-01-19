Hero: Gayab Mode On actors Abhishek Nigam & Yesha Rughani talk about their bond on the sets, praise each other

Abhishek Nigam and Yesha Rughan, of Gayab Mode On fame, have opened up about their relationship on the set and how they are creating memories while working together.

Gayab Mode On, a popular show on Sab TV, is grabbing a lot of attention from the viewers. The lead actors of the show Abhishek Nigam and Yesha Rughani’s chemistry is being appreciated by the audience. They are essaying the role of Veer and Zara on the show. Both also share a great bonding with each other on the set. Knowing someone for years or months doesn’t matter when you feel a level of comfort and compatibility with someone and that’s happened with Abhishek and Yesha.

Abhishek Nigam, sharing his experience of working with Yesha, said, “Yesha is a fantastic co-star one can ever ask for. She is supportive and a phenomenal actress. I really admire her previous performances. The chemistry that we share on sets is certainly special and I couldn’t be happier to have her as my co-star. The scenes that we have shot to date are mostly comic or romantic and the audiences continue to love and support Veer and Zara’s jodi. Her friendly, gentle and sweet nature is something that I like most about her.”

On the other hand, Abhishek Nigam revealed that he is a big prankster on set but also shared that Yesha also never backs down from hitting back in a fun way. Talking about it, he said, “I am afraid I prank Yesha the most but she doesn’t hesitate to prank me either. We never leave a chance to pull out pranks on each other on sets and sometimes when I catch her off guard, she has ended up shouting at the top of her voice, it is really fun troubling and teasing her.”

Recalling a prank that Yesha pulled off, Abhishek said, “Although, she has also pranked me once during Diwali by bursting crackers in front of my door and I remember being so scared for a moment. All these little moments have brought us closer on the sets. I have never thought of sharing such an awesome bond with her because when I saw her for the first time, I sensed a little sternness about her but she is exactly the opposite of what I imagined her to be. She is so nice and the way she makes everyone comfortable while shooting is something that will instantly put any actor at ease.”

Yesha, while concluding, said, “The confidence and dedication in his eyes along with his kind heart were the first things that I noticed in him and he is really living up to it. Our opinions are always in sync and the understanding is unmatched which makes shooting really easy and works wonders for the scene!”

