Hero Gayab Mode On & Balveer Returns stars Siddharth Nigam, Abhishek and Dev Joshi open up about their bond

Siddharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam and Dev Joshi talk about their strong bond, along with mutual love and respect.

The superheroes of TV, Abhishek Nigam, Siddharth Nigam and Dev Joshi are children’s favourite. The three actors have been working in the television industry since they were child actors. Abhishek, Siddharth and Dev's shows have received a lot of love over the years. At present, the actors are entertaining the people with the shows Baalveer Returns and Hero-Gayab Mode On. They share a great bond with one another and support each other in all phases of life. In a conversation with ETimes TV, the actors shared about their bond created over the years.

Dev Joshi talked about his connection with the Nigam brothers as he said that though they do not meet or talk often, they have a deep connection and warmth of one another. He said that they are like school friends and they have grown up watching and learning from one another. They prefer keeping away from social media accounts and mobile phones when they are together. They talk about life, career, and more, which has helped their friendship grow over time. It has filled their hearts with love. He said that their bond is eternal and it helps them in magnifying their skills. They also share a healthy competition but keep personal and professional life apart.

Siddharth Nigam talked about friendship with Dev Joshi, and he said the rapport builds over years and gradually. He shares a great bond with Dev and it is getting stronger with time. Dev inspires him with his hard work and dedication, which pushes him to evolve as an artist. He appreciates the way Dev portrays his characters and called him super professional in work. Apart from work, they have a lot of fun and they all are a small family now.

Abhishek Nigam said that Dev Joshi is like a younger brother to him and part of the family. They are mostly busy shooting, but when they meet then it is like a feast, where they enjoy thoroughly. He added that their bond has grown over the years as they continue to love and support each other like always.

Credits :Times of India

