He's not dating anybody: BB15's Umar Riaz's sister clarifies his rumours of linkup with Saba Khan

Umar Riaz, who is the brother of the popular actor and model Asim Riaz, is presently one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. The actor and model, has been in the limelight in the past few days. He recently became the captain of the house after defeating Miesha Iyer. There are rumours about him dating Bigg Boss 11 contestant Saba Khan, but his sister has come forward to dismiss the news.

Professionally a doctor, Umar Riaz had recently come to the limelight owing to his linkup rumours with former BB contestant Saba Khan. Umar’s sister Mahvish has completely denied the rumours as she said that Umar is single. She said in an interview with Etimes TV, “First of all it gives me immense pride to watch Umar making us all proud and how. He is playing wonderfully in the show and I’m happy to see him as a captain for this week. The rumours which are doing the rounds about my brother are not at all true. It was really funny actually when we read about it. I got a call from our parents and they too were shocked with this news. These are all baseless rumours and speculations. Umar is not “dating” anybody and is single.”

She added that Saba is just his co-actor as they worked together on a music video. She said, “We have seen Umar mentioning that he might find someone in the house who he can connect with. Saba is a talented actress and yes my parents and my brother Nomaan had met her coincidentally at a mall but she’s just Umar’s colleague. I’m thankful to everyone who is supporting Umar in this journey but we shouldn’t give air to such baseless rumours.”

Umar is currently the captain of the house. During a task last week, Umar was seen getting into a fight with Simba Nagpal wherein the latter pushed him into the swimming pool. His fans took to Twitter to express their anger over the misconduct with the actor and wanted Simba Nagpal removed from the house.



