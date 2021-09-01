Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei: Did you know Mithun Chakraborty took a cut in his fees for the show?

Promo of the upcoming show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei has already been released. It has received a good response and fans are also eagerly waiting for the release of new show. It has increased the excitement level among the fans. The serial will focus on the story of a loving bond between a mother and daughter who are away but are connected through their common love for dance. The promo of the show featured Mithun Chakraborty who recalls his childhood.

Mithun Chakraborty who recently appeared in the latest promo of ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Kei’ has mesmerised his fans with this association. One of the biggest reasons why the notable star was a part of this promo was due to its personal nature. The show chronicles the struggling journey of Chikoo who wishes to work hard and achieve success similar to Mithun Da’s journey. According to a well-informed industry source, “After reading the script of the promo, Mithun Chakraborty had a sort of flashback to his roller-coaster journey. He felt very emotionally connected to Chikoo and took a cut in his fees considering its personal nature. Mithun Sir is known to do projects with which he really connects with and this is truly a magnanimous gesture.”

Star Plus had shared the latest promo with the caption, “Dil mein dance ka junoon aur aankhon mein apni Mummy ka intezaar! Aaiye dekhte hain Mithun Da ke saath, kaisa hoga #ChikooKiChhalaang. Dekhiye, #ChikooKiMummyDurrKei, ek nayi kahaani, 6 September se, Shaam 6 baje sirf StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par.” Paridhi Sharma and Vaishnavi Prajapati will star as leads on the show.

