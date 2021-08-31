Himani Bundela on winning 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: It was completely unexpected

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's first winner Himani Bundela opened up about her big moment and interaction with Amitabh Bachchan on the show. Speaking to a leading daily on winning 1 crore, Himani said that it was completely unexpected and it still feels like a dream.

Speaking to Indian Express, Himani said, “Everyone must have seen the excitement in the promo already. Honestly, I couldn’t believe that this has happened to me, it was completely unexpected. How much ever you prepare, you don’t know if you will even reach the hot seat. And even if you do, you can never think about the prize money. It was unbelievable and still feels like a dream to me.

Himani, lost her vision over time as she met with an accident in 2011. Sharing her apprehension of how she would be treated at the show, the teacher said that “Before going on the set, I did not know how will they look at me. Will they be sympathetic or treat me equally? I was also competing with general contestants, who of course had an upper hand when it comes to usage of technology and computers. All my fears vanished soon as everyone looked at me with dignity and treated me so normally. That gave me more confidence.”

Himani also called the host Amitabh Bachchan a humble person. She also said that Big B was down-to-earth and positive and felt amazing to get an opportunity to interact with him.

Talking about her big win, Himani shared that she wants to start an inclusive training for differently-abled students with her prize money. Apart from that, Himani wishes to set up a business for her father, who lost his job during the pandemic and also invest good amount for her siblings and their future.