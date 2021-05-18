Himani Shivpuri on financial issues actors face in pandemic: Its tough as there's no provident fund for us

Senior actress Himani Shivpuri talks about the financial crunch which actors are facing amidst the pandemic. Read on to know more.

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone and all the sectors and one of the most affected is the entertainment industry. Owing to the restrictions, film releases, shootings have been either postponed or stopped. This has adversely affected the business and even delaying the payment of the actors. Many television actors are facing a financial crunch due to COVID 19. Himani Shivpuri, a senior TV and film actress, also talked about the financial issues and said that actors don’t have a provident fund kind of system.

In an interview with The Times of India, the actress said, “There is no backup for actors. They don’t have a provident or care fund that can help them at the time of crisis. There is no such system like in other sectors. Even the old actors are also still working today.” To note, many shows abruptly went off-air due to the pandemic. And currently, many serials' shootings are going on in different cities like Agra, Goa. In Maharashtra, shootings have been restricted.

Himani also stressed about keeping oneself healthy in the current situation. She urged her fans to take care of themselves, family members and also requested them to stay at home and follow all protocols. She was seen in films like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Raja, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Khamoshi, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai among others.

The actress is currently seen in the television serial Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. It is a spin-off of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. She essayed the role of Katori amma. The show is very popular among the masses.

