Himansh Kohli BREAKS his silence on breakup with Neha Kakkar; Says 'She took the decision, but I was blamed'

Revealing details about their sudden breakup, Himansh mentioned, 'Several things had happened back then, but I never wanted to talk about them. All I want to say is that she did not want to continue. So, we mutually decided to part ways. She decided to move on in life, I respected it. But in no time, the entire story took a turn. Each time she put up a post on social media, I had to face the backlash.'

Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli's breakup sent shock-waves throughout the industry. The duo, who were considered to be one of the cutest couples of B'town, parted ways in December 2018, leaving many fans disappointing. It's been over a year now, but still talks about the duo go around. While Neha has been vocal about it and is seen sobbing over it almost every time, Himansh kept mum. However, in an unexpected move, the actor has finally broken his silence on their ugly breakup. Much to everyone's surprise, Himansh has blamed Neha for breaking their relationship and then crying over it, making him the villain.

Himansh has been tagged as a 'heartless boyfriend' by Neha’s fans and was subjected to ruthless trolling. While most blamed Himansh, nobody tried to know his side of the story. Calling it the worst phase of his life, Himansh said, 'Today things have settled down, but yes, there was a time when the entire world was cursing me on social media. No one wanted to know the real story. I was crowned as the villain overnight. It was extremely saddening as I was not saying anything and people were drawing their conclusions based on what Neha was putting out. She cried on shows and everyone believed that only I was to blame. I wanted to cry too, but then we tend to put up a brave front. At the end of the day though, we are humans.'

Sharing how he handled the difficult phase, Himansh said, 'I took a holiday to London. I was the talk of the town, because every time she posted something, people trolled me. It felt like I was in everybody's bad books. Also, I was losing the confidence to talk to women. I found solace in meditation.'

Himansh further added that even though they dated for almost a year, he was very serious. He had even made planned to tie the knot with her future. However, claims of him using her for fame, left him utterly shattered and devastated. Himansh mentioned, 'One thing that hurt me was when everyone accused me of using her. I couldn't understand that. Four films of mine had released before I met her and I was making money. While the two of us were together, I didn't do much work because I used to travel with her for her shows so that we could spend time together. I let a lot of work pass in those months. Then people also said that I had cheated on her and that's why things ended. Thankfully, a few months later, she cleared the air and said I hadn't cheated on her. After that things got better. I have put it all behind me now.'