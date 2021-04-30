Himansh Kohli clears air about breakup with Neha Kakkar; Says he's happy in his life & the singer has moved on

Himansh Kohli has opened up about his break up with Neha Kakkar. He has said that she has moved on and he is happy for her.

The Humse Hai Life show actor Himansh Kohli was in a relationship with the Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar a few years back. The couple broke up in 2018 and Neha Kakkar had shared her feelings on television shows as well as on social media platforms. She had mentioned how hurt she was on several occasions. But her ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli maintained silence and did not comment. Finally, after the marriage of Neha Kakkar with Rohanpreet, he spoke about their relationship and subsequent breakup.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Himansh spoke at length about his relationship with Neha Kakkar. On being asked about his silence for a long time, he was quite defensive as he said that it was his breakup and he did not feel obligated to tell the world about what is happening in his life. He feels that it should not matter to anyone else. He prefers to keep his feelings and personal life private, hence he did not prefer to talk about the breakup.

Himansh added that a lot of things were said about him. Talking about how all these media allegations affected him, he said that some things happened the way they did. He does not believe in blaming anyone for the breakup. He said that people have been talking about their breakup since 2018 and blaming him for it. He said he still does not blame Neha Kakkar, and he feels happy that she has moved on in her life. He is also happy in his life as he is living his dream life, earning well and providing entertainment to the audience.

Himansh further said that there are still some people are who are stuck in 2018 and now it is 2021. He adds that now nothing can be done. He added that some people think he is a bad person because he did a bad thing, but he is not like that and people need to change the way of looking at him.

