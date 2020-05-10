Himansh Kohli on Mother's Day: I talk to mom whenever I have a breakdown, she has a healing power

Happy Mother's Day: Himansh Kohli opened up about his bond with his mom and how she helped him during the difficult times of his life. Read on.

Mother is not a word, but an emotion. Today is the day to celebrate this beautiful person in our lives. Yes, it is Mother's Day today, and everyone across the globe is brimming with happiness. Each one is taking time to acknowledge, appreciate, and honour the work that our mothers do for us and the family without letting us know. Though there shouldn't be one day to celebrate a mom, this is a chance for everybody to show their love, support, care, and gratitude towards these angles that have made us what we are today. Regardless to say, without them we wouldn't be anything.

Just like many other Bollywood and TV actors, Himansh Kohli also opened up about his bond with his mother. Since some of us are living away from home during this Coronavirus-infused lockdown, it is our mothers, who are helping us in each way possible to tackle the difficulties that are coming our way. Like many other moms, Himansh's mom also stood by him and thought him to learn to do things alone during the lockdown, and not get scared of anything.

Talking about the same he said, 'I learned how to be independent, how not to worry over things that can be managed from my mom. My mum taught me that things eventually work out in the end. When this quarantine started, I was a little afraid about how things will be managed, how will I eat, cook, clean, and a plethora of other things that one has to manage to live alone. My mum guided me through the process of cooking, maintaining the kitchen, and other household chores. I think she is already quite happy with my progress. I have been cooking all my meals since the last 15-20 odd days.'

The handsome hunk shares a warm bond with his mom and loves having long conversations with her. Sharing about the same, he said, 'My mum has always supported me and stood at my side. Her heart to heart conversations with me, whenever I have a breakdown has healing power equivalent to god. It's quite fun talking to her.'

Reminiscing his childhood days and the hurdles his mom had to go through that time, Himansh revealed, 'I remember my mum coming back home after 10-12 hours of office when I was in 6th or 7th standard. She used to come home all tired and drenched. But I remember asking her to make stupid snacks for me to binge eat. And she would make it, despite how tired she used to be. And that's when I saw mother's, true love. She is a big reason why I'm here today.'

