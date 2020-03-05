Himanshi Khurana is all hearts for Asim Riaz as she shares BTS of music video with Jacqueline Fernandes

Asim Riaz is all set to be a part of Holi song along with Jacquline Fernandes and here's a little BTS video of the two. Check it out.

Asim Riaz has been in the news all throughout his time post Bigg Boss 13 came to an end. The first runner up of the season, Asim has had quite the journey on the show, and he has now, embraced his life post Bigg Boss with open arms as the model has announced not one but two projects, both of which are music videos. Fans have been rooting for the actor and even now, they continue to send out all their love to him.

When Asim first shared a boomerang video with Jacqueline Fernandes, he took the internet by storm, however, it was only when the final announcement about the two doing a Holi song together, called Mere Angne Me 2 that the cheers for him have gotten louder and stronger. And now, as photos and videos from his shoot with Jacqueline keep doing the rounds on the internet, Himanshi shared a BTS video of Asim and Jacqueline with two hearts.

Check out Himanshi Khurana's tweet and the BTS video of Asim Riaz with Jacqueline:

Apart from this song with the one and only, Jacqueline, Asim will also be coming together with his love, Himanshi, and the two will be a part of a music video, sung by Neha Kakkar. The first look of the music video is out and fans have been gushing over it.

