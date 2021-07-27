Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have fun dancing around in inflatable sumo costumes; Watch video

The Bigg Boss 13 fame duo singer Himanshi Khurana and model Asim Riaz are among the most popular couples on social media. The excellent chemistry between the two was very obvious in the Bigg Boss 13 house. They confirmed feelings for each other after coming out of the house. They share a strong bond with each other and often share pictures as well as videos with one another on social media. The duo recently shared an adorable video that will surely tickle your funny bones.

In the recently surfaced video of Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz, we can see the duo dance together on a peppy song, but there is a twist. The actress Himanshi and Asim are seen wearing inflatable sumo costumes. They look funny and adorable as they bounce around with weird dance moves. The actress had shared in her Instagram post and captioned it, "What people think she is doing, versus what is doing", as she goofs around dancing and enjoying herself.

The duo can be seen dancing to the new song of Asim Riaz, named “Sky High” which was released on July 13. The actor-singer has also revealed that he is working on more songs with Himanshi Khurana.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Asim shared, “We made a sketch of a new track. We still need to record it. She is singing the chorus and I am coming with the verse. It’s going to be really nice. I also shot another track with Himanshi which is her song. It is going to be dropping very soon.”

