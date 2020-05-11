Himanshi Khurana BREAKS SILENCE on rumours of unfollowing Jassie Gill on social media due to Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana has finally opened up about speculations of her unfollowing good friend Jassie Gill on social media after his song with Shehnaaz Gill. Here's what she said.

Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill's rivalry has not been hidden from people. The two Punjabi Kudi's have been in the news for their enmity for quite some time now. They raised many eyebrows for their cat-fights in Bigg Boss 13 also. However, eventually, they buried the hatch and decided to forget their nasty past. Though they were cordial, the two beauties never became good friends. Himanshi and Shehnaaz kept their distance even after the show. However, recently their animosity became the talk-of-the-town again.

It all happened after rumours of Himanshi Khurana unfollowing Jassie Gill on social media after his song with Shehnaaz. Yes, speculations started doing the rounds that Himanshi who has a good bond with Jassie, has broken her friendship with him after he decided to collaborate with Shehnaaz for his upcoming song 'Keh Gayi Sorry.' Many tongues started wagging and people assumed that Himanshi broke all ties with Jassie and unfollowed him on social media because he joined hands with Shehnaaz.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill shares a beautiful THROWBACK photo with her mom on Mother's Day; Take a look

While initially, the Punjabi model-actress kept mum over the issue, but after it started doing rounds massively in the news, she finally decided to break her silence. Yes, Himanshi has finally opened up about the whole fiasco and issued her clarifications on her Twitter handle. In a series of tweets, Himanshi lashed out at people for spreading the baseless news and revealed how she had no clue about all this, and neither did Jassie.

Expressing her angst, Himanshi said, 'Follow, Unfollow; What is the ruckus behind all this. First, do your homework, I have rarely followed any Punjabi or Indian celebrities. I don't believe in this 'online rishte'. I have never followed him, then how will I unfollow him? Also, I am not free at all to keep an eye on what is going on in social media. I don't know who is following whom, who is commenting on whose posts and so on. I Made promotional TikTok on Jassi's previous song owing to our good friendly relations.'

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill has some charm in her: Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij on their bond with the Bigg Boss 13 contestant

Later clearing her stance, she added, ' I did call Jassie after all this drama. He said that he got a random call from a media house, and they asked him about it. I am also not aware of what has happened. They modified my statement and published it.” Himanshi concluded with a strong statement and said, 'Following unfollowing someone is not a proof of any relation.'

Take a look at Himanshi's tweets here:

(1/3) I still called @jassiegill he said, “muje random call aaya media house se, they asked about this, I even don’t know wt happened. They modified my statement and published.”

Following unfollowing someone is not a proof of any Relation — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 10, 2020

(1/2) ... who is following whom, who is commenting on whom posts. Made Promotional tiktok on Jassi's earlier song coz of our friendly relations. — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 10, 2020

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×