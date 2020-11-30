Himanshi Khurana calls Kangana Ranaut 'shameless' for her statement on ongoing farmer's protest

Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana has recently slammed Kangana Ranaut for putting a false twist on the ongoing farmers’ protest through her statements.

On Monday, the ongoing protests by thousands of farmers against the new farm laws entered the fifth day. The protesters have threatened to block all the five entry points to Delhi. Reacting to the same, Bollywood actress wrote, “Shame... in the name of farmers har koi apni rotiyaan sek raha hai, hopefully, government won’t allow anti-national elements to take advantage and create another Shaheen Baag riots for bloodthirsty vultures and tukde gang...(sic)”

Now, Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has slammed the Manikarnika actress for her comments on the ongoing farmers’ protest. Himanshi accused Kangana of putting a false twist on the protests. Himanshi shared a tweet of Kangana on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Oh she’s spokesperson now.....baat ko galt angle dena inse sikhe koi..... taki kal ko ye log kuch kre pehle se hi logo me reason faila dia ko kyun Riot honge....”

Shame..... in the name of farmers har koi apni rotiyaan sek raha hai, hopefully government won’t allow anti national elements to take advantage and create another Shaheen Baag riots for blood thirsty vultures and tukde gang... https://t.co/e3xrt1IcVP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 28, 2020

Recently, Himanshi shared another tweet of Kangana’s, in which the Fashion actress had shared a video wherein she can be seen talking about the partial demolition of her property in Mumbai. In response to the video, Himanshi wrote, “Apna ghar bachane ke lie thankful hmm miss par dusra apna ghar bchaye to galt .. wahi to sabke paas vip links nahi hote (You fought for your own house, but can’t handle others fighting for theirs. Not everyone has a VIP pass).” She also tagged Kangana as ‘shameless’ in her Instagram Story.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Himanshi wrote, “Punjabi pyaar or izzat krna jante hai chinna bhi jante hai #KisaanmazdoorEktaZindabaad #kisaanektazindabaad #shamlesskangna.”

Punjabi pyaar or izzat krna jante hai chinna bhi jante hai #KisaanmazdoorEktaZindabaad #kisaanektazindabaad #shamlesskangna — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) November 30, 2020

In another tweet, she wrote, “Agar is in buzurg aurat ne paise lie hai bheed me shamil hone k .......... app ne kitne paise lie Sarkar ko defend krne ke .....@KanganaTeam #shamelesskangna #KisaanmazdoorEktaZindabaad #kisaanektazindabaad.”

Agar is in buzurg aurat ne paise lie hai bheed me shamil hone k .......... app ne kitne paise lie Sarkar ko defend krne ke .....@KanganaTeam #shamelesskangna #KisaanmazdoorEktaZindabaad #kisaanektazindabaad pic.twitter.com/NSHqFjexh4 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers are protesting at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border and Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

