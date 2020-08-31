Himanshi Khurana DECLARES her upcoming song with Asim Riaz will be the LAST AsiManshi project; Here's why

Just a few moments ago, it was announced that Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's fans are going to get a 'huge' surprise tomorrow. But, some trolls attacked Himanshi and here's how she replied.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana fans were waiting with bated breath for the duo's upcoming project. Ever since Himanshi had revealed to Pinkvilla that they are all set to collaborate for their fourth music video together, the curiosity of AsiManshi fans knew no boundaries. Just a few moments ago, the faces of AsiManshi fans lit up as Anshul Garg announced that a 'big' surprise is going to be revealed tomorrow featuring Asim and Himanshi. However, in a short while, Himanshi said that this is going to be her last project with Asim Riaz. Shocked, aren't you?

Well, it all happened because many social media users, who are huge supporters of Asim started trolling Himanshi. Several did not like the fact that Asim is again joining hands with Himanshi for a project. A follower of Asim wrote, 'I know many Asim fans are sad due to the announcement but let me tell you first of all this is the last AsiManshi project.' To which Himanshi replied, 'Who gives you fake news? And Asim and I will do good projects, we are getting good projects.'

Later another fan targetting Himanshi claiming that she is getting work and projects only because of Asim, and even said that her music videos are generally flop. Hitting back at this troll Himanshi replied, 'Even if I am getting projects because of Asim, He is my man, why are you bothered?'

Another called her a 'Flop aunty, saying that she cannot cross the 10 million mark on songs without Asim. Himanshi responded saying that she has earned everything by her hard work and her dedication. It did not stop there, and one by one, several people began trolling Himanshi, and she fought back with strong answers.

Himanshi also questioned the loyalty of Asim's fans who are creating a ruckus unnecessarily, when the Kashmiri boy had asked them to stop spreading hate and instead spread positivity. She mentioned that if people don't like her she is okay with it, but by all this trolling they (Asim fans) are hurting their idol (Asim).

Later, when a fan said that he feels she (Himanshi) is the one causing pain to Asim by controlling him, the Punjabi model-singer declared that her upcoming project will be the last one with beau Asim. Not only this she said that she will stay far from Asim also. 'Oh really sach koso door hai, chalo main aj se Asim se door hu, last asimanshi project tha. Enjoy.' replied Himanshi.

Take a look at the tweets here:

Who gives you fake news..or suno Asim n me will do Gud projects ..jaha log kaam k lie to rahe we r getting Gud projects...or tum log facts or sach se boht door ho jis din actual reality pta chlegi...anyways let it be ....BB itna hi yaad hai to kisne kya bola woh kyu bhull gye — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) August 31, 2020

Haha kitne mna kiye list bheju .....or agar chlo mil bhi rahe according to you ......he’s my man tumahara kyu pet dard ho raha .....self obsessed — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) August 31, 2020

Sir tabhi bolte hai itni jaldi me mat judgement paas kro ........ new singer ke saath krna kaam koi gunaah hai .....Chalo koi baat nahi bus wait kro tume Shanti milegi huuuufffffff — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) August 31, 2020

Haha lgta ye koi aisa insaan hai jo fake id ki arr me interview le raha ....go check I did song with karan or jasmine Meri best friend hai — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) August 31, 2020

To kya I’ve earned in my life oh yea tum jaise gadhe bhi to achieve kiye hai .......ahh thanku bhagwaan ye amulya praani dene ke lie — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) August 31, 2020

Asim squad kya hai ....jo apne idol ko or takleef deta uski personal or professional life mix krke usko order dete......ok chalo main life se chali jati hu ........Chalo lo guarantee ki he’ll be happiest person ......real life or reel me frk hota — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) August 31, 2020

Tum logo ne khud ki he’s loving person but understanding bhi koi cheez hoti usko takleef kyu de rahe ki wo kisi ek ko choose kre ....main nahi psnd koi baat nahi but takleef usko dete ho — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) August 31, 2020

Are beliver bhai asim ko bhi koi swaal pucho ......hé don’t want me to do anything in there case apki sunu ke asim ki ......or tum logo sach ni pta lgana bus kisi ne Asim ka naam lia par jao himanshi ke piche or ye bhi ni samjh te ki jhuth bhi ho skta drag krne k lie news k lie — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) August 31, 2020

Or fandoms ko dekha hai unki sach me insult bhi ho rahi ho wo cover kar jate hai ..Meri gf wali news ko ache se follow up kia ...jis news media bhi galti nahi hoti thi waha asim ka bhi naam drag krna Asim girlfriend bolke to mtlab news kisi or ki or Asim ko bich me khicho — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) August 31, 2020

Kyu ab respect that blue tick jab ye khud jinki apni dp tak ni lagi hoti woh sunn nahi paté kuch ulta or artist kya garbage box hai frustrate ho to dedo gali — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) August 31, 2020

Projects jo ate hai usme se choose krna hota hai na ki hum kehte hai ki do song..... proper criteria smjo fir bolo or rahi solo ki baat I’m doing he’s doing but company kab konsa release pehle kregi woh unki mrzi — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) August 31, 2020

I can’t tell you everything bus usko stress mat do he’s goin thru so much he’s in pain ......Mujhe nahi psnd krte ho Mat kro ....... — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) August 31, 2020

Oh really sach koso door hai ....chalo main aj se asim se door hu .........last asimanshi project tha enjoy — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) August 31, 2020

Well, we don't know if the Himanshi and Asim's upcoming project will be their last one or not, but if that happens many are certainly going to be left heartbroken. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

