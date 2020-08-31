  1. Home
  2. tv

Himanshi Khurana DECLARES her upcoming song with Asim Riaz will be the LAST AsiManshi project; Here's why

Just a few moments ago, it was announced that Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's fans are going to get a 'huge' surprise tomorrow. But, some trolls attacked Himanshi and here's how she replied.
23635 reads Mumbai
Himanshi Khurana DECLARES her upcoming song with Asim Riaz will be the LAST AsiManshi project; Here's whyHimanshi Khurana DECLARES her upcoming song with Asim Riaz will be the LAST AsiManshi project; Here's why
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana fans were waiting with bated breath for the duo's upcoming project. Ever since Himanshi had revealed to Pinkvilla that they are all set to collaborate for their fourth music video together, the curiosity of AsiManshi fans knew no boundaries. Just a few moments ago, the faces of AsiManshi fans lit up as Anshul Garg announced that a 'big' surprise is going to be revealed tomorrow featuring Asim and Himanshi. However, in a short while, Himanshi said that this is going to be her last project with Asim Riaz. Shocked, aren't you? 

Well, it all happened because many social media users, who are huge supporters of Asim started trolling Himanshi. Several did not like the fact that Asim is again joining hands with Himanshi for a project. A follower of Asim wrote, 'I know many Asim fans are sad due to the announcement but let me tell you first of all this is the last AsiManshi project.' To which Himanshi replied, 'Who gives you fake news? And Asim and I will do good projects, we are getting good projects.'

ALSO READ:  Asim Riaz shows fans the 'perfect' way to click a cool carfie; See Photo

Later another fan targetting Himanshi claiming that she is getting work and projects only because of Asim, and even said that her music videos are generally flop. Hitting back at this troll Himanshi replied, 'Even if I am getting projects because of Asim, He is my man, why are you bothered?' 

Another called her a 'Flop aunty, saying that she cannot cross the 10 million mark on songs without Asim. Himanshi responded saying that she has earned everything by her hard work and her dedication. It did not stop there, and one by one, several people began trolling Himanshi, and she fought back with strong answers. 

Himanshi also questioned the loyalty of Asim's fans who are creating a ruckus unnecessarily, when the Kashmiri boy had asked them to stop spreading hate and instead spread positivity. She mentioned that if people don't like her she is okay with it, but by all this trolling they (Asim fans) are hurting their idol (Asim). 

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz paints the town red as he sports smart casuals while enjoying in the 'City of Lakes'; See Pics

Later, when a fan said that he feels she (Himanshi) is the one causing pain to Asim by controlling him, the Punjabi model-singer declared that her upcoming project will be the last one with beau Asim. Not only this she said that she will stay far from Asim also. 'Oh really sach koso door hai, chalo main aj se Asim se door hu, last asimanshi project tha. Enjoy.' replied Himanshi. 

Take a look at the tweets here: 

Well, we don't know if the Himanshi and Asim's upcoming project will be their last one or not, but if that happens many are certainly going to be left heartbroken. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz enjoys a hearty laugh as he poses for 'cool' PICTURES by the beach; Says 'Be real, not perfect'

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement