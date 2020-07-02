Himanshi Khurana expresses disappointment on being called 'Asim Riaz's girlfriend'; Fans have mixed reaction
Himanshi Khurana became a household name with Bigg Boss 13. Though her journey on Salman Khan's show was short-lived, she grabbed eyeballs for many reasons. Be it her friendship with Rashami Desai, her cold-war with Shehnaaz Gill, or her closeness to Asim Riaz, Himanshi kept making headlines. Initially, she maintained the 'just friends' tag with Asim, later she confessed she has developed feelings for the handsome hunk. Their love story is touted to be the cutest in Bigg Boss history, and fans lovingly call them 'AsiManshi.' Ever since then, the duo has become a 'fan favourite'.
However, recently Himanshi expressed her displeasure for being called 'Asim Riaz's girlfriend,' by several media portals. She took to her Twitter handle to express her displeasure and fury over not being treated as an individual and tagged as a person's girlfriend. She also asked if she can be called as Asim's girlfriend, why is Asim not referred to as Himanshi's boyfriend? Though she clarified that she understands that there is nothing wrong with it, and she is proud to have Asim in her life, she pointed out the patriarchy in society.
Himanshi said that females are also working in the entertainment industry and have their own individuality. So, why is it always about the man? But, Himanshi's strong tweet received a mixed reply from fans. While some supported her, some blamed her for playing the victim card. Some also told that she is a little popular now because Asim's name is attached to her.
Take a look at fans reaction on Himanshi's post here:
Ummmm? Really? How did it become about men?What about Kangna's sister, pretty zinta's husband? Dia Mirza's husband. It's all about who is more popular, You want to talk about individuality, sure do it. But don't bring unnecessary feminism angle in a individuality topic.
— Resplendent bohemian (@pooja_gogoi) July 1, 2020
After this tweet by you.....I'm not part off #AsiManshi fandom..... Im I'm now only part of AsimSquad Asimians fandom......Asim he always try to spread positivete and other sid u spread negativity.......
— Kamran hussain jony (@kamran_jony) July 1, 2020
Please issue a statement to media that from now onwards they should not refer to you both as each other's bf and gf and only call you by your individual names.#AsimTeriGaliSuperHit pic.twitter.com/USy9pbvLu0
— (@4simplypurple) July 1, 2020
Dont play unnecessary woman's card #AsimRiaz ki girl friend#AsimTeriGaliSuperHit
— Fatima(TeamAsimRiaz) (@NotYourFatima) July 1, 2020
Attention seeker agyi footage lene ab Asim wajood khatam karna chahti hain ek kaam karo breakup karlo saari problem solve ho jayegi log himanshi bolege okay fir koi gf of Asim Riaz nahi bolega
Asim bahut famous hain so uske naam se hi jani jaogi hamesa hazm karlo ye baat (@sheikhSaJiD007) July 1, 2020
MAM,
BAAT USKI HOTI HAI JISMEIN KOI DAMM HO,
2NDLY,TABLE HAS TURNED PEHLE AAP CHOW KI GF AND FAMOUS THI,TOH WAHAN PE HIMANSHI KA BF HOTA THA,
NOW ASIM IS MORE FAMOUS THEN U,ESLIYE AAP USKI GF HAI,DONT GET USED TO SUPERIORITY
IF U REALLY LOVE HIM THEN Y IT BOTHERED U SOO MUCH.
— SIMMI (@I_Stan_Sana) July 1, 2020
No hate but literally i need to check twice or thrice that is it really her original account bcoz how can a celeb tweet like this abt her personal relationship on twitter..nd except this fact himanshi that u r lil popular just bcoz of Asim riaz .
No hate again
— khushi sidSana (@sidnaazIsLuv) July 1, 2020
Anonymous 23 minutes ago
She is asim ki gf only + drama queen. Jb dekho tab apna rona Roti hai. It's like Ananya Pandey and Said Ali Khan, Maine Bahut struggle kiya hai. And mujh par zulm hua hai. Moron!
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
Well that is the difference between asim n himanshu...Asim promoting her song and she playing victim card
Anonymous 1 hour ago
I don't like her at all but it's true tho. No one wants to be referred to as xyz's boyfriend or girlfriend. She has made a career of her own and was known in Punjab before Asim. So it's only fair. But just putting it out there, she sly af.