Himanshi Khurana expresses disappointment on being called 'Asim Riaz's girlfriend'; Fans have mixed reaction

Bigg Boss 13 Himanshi Khuarana is annoyed with people addressing her as 'Asim Riaz's girlfriend'. The Punjabi kudi took to her social media handle to express her displeasure and put out her stance.
15204 reads Mumbai
Himanshi Khurana became a household name with Bigg Boss 13. Though her journey on Salman Khan's show was short-lived, she grabbed eyeballs for many reasons. Be it her friendship with Rashami Desai, her cold-war with Shehnaaz Gill, or her closeness to Asim Riaz, Himanshi kept making headlines. Initially, she maintained the 'just friends' tag with Asim, later she confessed she has developed feelings for the handsome hunk. Their love story is touted to be the cutest in Bigg Boss history, and fans lovingly call them 'AsiManshi.' Ever since then, the duo has become a 'fan favourite'. 

However, recently Himanshi expressed her displeasure for being called 'Asim Riaz's girlfriend,' by several media portals. She took to her Twitter handle to express her displeasure and fury over not being treated as an individual and tagged as a person's girlfriend. She also asked if she can be called as Asim's girlfriend, why is Asim not referred to as Himanshi's boyfriend? Though she clarified that she understands that there is nothing wrong with it, and she is proud to have Asim in her life, she pointed out the patriarchy in society. 

Himanshi said that females are also working in the entertainment industry and have their own individuality. So, why is it always about the man? But, Himanshi's strong tweet received a mixed reply from fans. While some supported her, some blamed her for playing the victim card. Some also told that she is a  little popular now because Asim's name is attached to her. 

Take a look at fans reaction on Himanshi's post here: 

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

She is asim ki gf only + drama queen. Jb dekho tab apna rona Roti hai. It's like Ananya Pandey and Said Ali Khan, Maine Bahut struggle kiya hai. And mujh par zulm hua hai. Moron!

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

Well that is the difference between asim n himanshu...Asim promoting her song and she playing victim card

Anonymous 1 hour ago

I don't like her at all but it's true tho. No one wants to be referred to as xyz's boyfriend or girlfriend. She has made a career of her own and was known in Punjab before Asim. So it's only fair. But just putting it out there, she sly af.

