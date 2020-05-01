Himanshi Khurana flaunts a diamond ring on social media; Has Asim Riaz proposed her for marriage?

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana recently flaunted a diamond ring on her Instagram social, and we're wondering if her boyfriend Asim Riaz has already popped the question. Take a look.

If there's one couple from the Bigg Boss 13 house that made us fall in love, it has to be Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. While BB 13 was filled with fights and arguments, these two brought a fresh air of love and affection. The started as friends, and eventually fell head over heels in love with each other. However, their journey to love was not easy and filled with complications. When Himanshi entered 's show, she was already in a 9-year-long relationship.

However, her closeness to the Kashmiri boy in the house did not go down well with her boyfriend, and they ultimately parted ways. While Asim had already poured his heart out in front of Himanshi, the Punjabi singer-model took her sweet time to reciprocate. But, finally, she confessed her feelings for Asim on national TV, and the duo became one of the cutest couples. Though the show has ended a long time back, the couple still garners attention with their lovey-dovey romance on social media.

Recently, Himanshi made eye pop, as she took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of a diamond ring. Yes, she flaunted a beautiful diamond ring on her finger, and tongues started wagging. It made everyone wonder if Asim Riaz has popped the question to his ladylove. But, we've all known Himanshi's love for diamonds. She was seen boasting about in the BB 13 house as well. This sudden sneak peek of Himanshi's diamond-studded ring, has surely left us wondering if Asim has already proposed marriage to her?

Take a look at Himanshi's post here:

Meanwhile, the two recently romanced each other in Neha Kakkar's song, 'Kalla sohna hai.' The music video was their first collaboration after BB 13, and AsiManshi received immense love from their fans. They are often spending time with each other, going on coffee dates, and enjoying late-night drives. Truly, Asim and Himanshi are inseparable. Well, we don't know if it's the Kashmiri boy's gift, or merely Himanshi's latest collection. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are speechless over the actor's demise

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×