Himanshi Khurana flaunts 'wedding bangles' in her latest PIC; Fans wonder if she has married Asim Riaz

Have Bigg Boss 13 duo Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana tied the knot? Latter's latest social media post wearing 'wedding bangle's' leave fan's wondering if their beloved AsiManshi are a married couple now. Take a look.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are one of the most loved and adored couples of the Indian TV industry right now. The two fell in love in the Bigg Boss 13 house, and have been making headlines for their mushy romance ever since. From sharing their beautiful throwback memories from BB 13 to collaborating in music videos, AsiManhsi (lovingly called by fans) have been treated their followers with a good dose of their cuteness. Very often the two also get into some cute social media banter, making fans go 'awww'.

However, Himanshi Khurana's latest picture on her social media handle has people asking if she has tied the knot with loverboy Asim Riaz already. Yes, tongues about Himanshi and Asim's marriage have started wagging, as just a few hours ago, Himanshi shared a picture where she was seen flaunting 'wedding bangles.' The Punjabi Kudi was seen showing of her traditional red colour 'shaadi chuda' as she posed for a beautiful picture. She looks beautiful as ever in a multi-colored shirt and blue denim jeans. However, the bangles, the bracelet, and the rings have caught all the attention.

As soon as Himanshi posted the picture, fans went all gaga over her look. While they complimented her for her beauty, many wondered if she has gotten married to boyfriend Asim Riaz in a secret wedding. A user wrote, 'Mam u got married??' While another asked, 'Apne Shaadi Karli?' (Did you get married?). Well, fans' queries are natural as AsiManshi's romance has swept everyone off their feet, and their fans are eagerly waiting for them to get married soon and become 'one soul' forever.

It also reminds of the time Asim was discussing his marriage plans with in the BB 13 house. Not only this picture, but Himanshi also posted some romantic quotes on her story and a throwback moment from Bigg Boss 13.

Take a look at Himanshi's picture here:

Meanwhile, Himanshi and Asim's new song together 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' released yesterday. The song received an overwhelming response and viewers are going berserker over AisManshi's romantic and fiery chemistry. This is the duo's second song after Kalla Sohna Nai. The soul-touching lyrics of Khyaal Rakhya Kar are penned by Babbu, while the pleasing music is composed by Rajat Nagpal. Preetinder has given his sweet-sounding voice to the song. The song is filled with love and shows how a couple takes care of each other.

Well, we don't know the truth behind Himanshi's latest post, but she looks ravishing and there's no doubt about the fact. It is a click from her upcoming music video or is the couple planning to surprise fans again? Whatever, maybe the case, Himanshi, and Asim's fans are going to love everything and anything that the duo does, cause they exude cuteness, love, compassion, and compatibility.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana tie the knot soon? How did you like Khyaal Rakhya Kar? Let us know in the comment section below.

