Himanshi Khurana gets her first Covid 19 jab, documents it on social media as she says 'Lag Gai Suii'

Himanshi Khurana, who took her first dose of Covid 19 vaccine on Wednesday, also documented it for Instagram.

As India slowly and steadily continues to vaccinate its citizens as the age group has been lowered, several actors and actresses are getting their jab. One of them was television actress Himanshi Khurana who took her first dose of Covid 19 vaccine on Wednesday. Himanshi also documented the same on Instagram as she took the vaccine at a centre in Mohali.

According to sources, after taking the first shot of the vaccine, the actress felt slightly dizzy for few minutes but was perfectly fine after a few minutes or so. Sharing the news on her Instagram story, Himanshi snapped a selfie for the gram and captioned it, "Vaccine Done, Lag Gai Suii”

Take a look at Himanshi's vaccination selfie:

Last year, Himanshi had tested Covid-19 positive and had revealed the same on social media. And while it took some time, Himanshi successfully recovered from the same. Post her recovery, Himanshi is often seen urging her fans to take necessary precautions and stay home and follow Covid 19 protocols laid down by the government and civic body.

