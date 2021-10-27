In a tragic turn of events, actor Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise left the entire showbiz industry in a massive state of shock. Now, in a recent interaction, his Bigg Boss 13 housemate Himanshi Khurrana opened up about his sudden death, while doing so, she also added being glad that Shehnaaz Gill has Sidharth’s mother’s support.

In an interaction with ETimes, Khurana expressed how Shehnaaz Gill is currently in need of a strong support system. However, she is relieved that the Honsla Rakh star has the guidance of Sidharth’s mother. According to Khurana, an incident like that can make a person not think rationally, in addition to this, the pain only adds up to the problem. At a perilous situation like this, Himanshi believes that having someone as mature as Sidharth’s mother will only help Shehnaaz to move ahead in life

She said, “As a girl, I feel she needs a very strong support and I am very glad that Sidharth’s mother is with her during this tough phase. Asim had gone to attend his last rites and he told me that Sidharth’s mother is a very strong lady and how she handled everything. Asim and I discuss how Shehnaaz needs Rita aunty and she should be under her guidance. Shehnaaz is currently not in that frame of mind.”

“Aisi haalat mein nahi hai ke sab kuch soojh boojh se kar sake (She is not in a condition to think rationally)…. It is a very tough situation for everyone and Shehnaaz has never seen a phase like this. I feel no one should go through this pain. Right now, she needs someone mature and strong who can help her to move ahead in life. Because she is in this tough profession,” Himanshi continued

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2020. The actor reportedly complained of chest pain and was rushed to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai where he was declared dead. Shehnaaz Gill is yet mourning the loss privately. In terms of work, her movie Honsla Rakh featuring Diljit Dosanjh was released on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra this year. Apart from this, the track ‘Habit’ featuring Shukla was also released posthumously in the month of October.

