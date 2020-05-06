Himanshi Khurana is glad as Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra groove to her & Asim Riaz's song Kalla Sohna Nai; Watch

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana is all hearts as Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra grooved to to her and boyfriend Asim Riaz's peppy track Kalla Sohna Nai. Take a look.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana won many hearts with their adorable bond in Bigg Boss 13. The two started as friends, but soon love blossomed and they opened up about their feelings. Affectionately known as #AsiManshi, the couple dropped in a sweet surprise for their fans with their first music video together, 'Kalla Sohna Nai.' The melodious song was released back on March 19, 2020, and it instantly became a huge hit among the viewers. With Asim and Himanshi's cute romance and Neha Kakkar mellifluous voice, Kalla Sohna Nai made many heads turn.

The music video garnered a lot of attention and soon everyone started making their versions on Tiktok. Not only fans, but many celebrities also grooved to Kalla Sohna Nai in their own style. Among them was Bollywood's diva Kundra. Yes, the beautiful actress also made a video on this beautiful song along with her husband Raj Kundra. The diva's expressions and Raj's innocence added charm to the song, and it soon went viral. Well, we must say, Shilpa and Raj looked too cute in the video, and they chemistry is spellbinding. AsManshi fans started circulating Shilpa's version of the song, and it caught Himanshi's attention too.

Recently, Himanshi took to her Twitter handle to share Shilpa's video dancing on Kalla Sohna Nai, and she was all hearts for the B'Town diva. She expressed her gratitude towards Shilpa and all her followers who have been supporting Asim and her in their journey.

Take a look at Himanshi's tweet here:

Thank u for all d love https://t.co/Vy2eSF6zMy — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 9, 2020

Talking about the song, it is sung by Neha Kakkar. While the dulcet music is composed by Rajat Nagpal, Babbu has penned down its beautiful lyrics. Right from the rocking Punjabi vocals to the catchy music; everything about this romantic song is breathtaking. It has created such a stir that many can to stop humming and grooving to it even today. What are your thoughts on thes same? Did you like Shilpa and Raj's version of Kalla Sohna Nai? Let us know in the comment section below.

