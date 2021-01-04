Himanshi Khurana on her marriage plans with Asim Riaz: Our relationship needs time; our religion is different

In a recent interview, Himanshi Khurana has opened up about her marriage plans with boyfriend Asim Riaz and revealed if their wedding is on the cards. Here’s what she has said.

Punjabi sensation Himanshi Khurana and model Asim Riaz were among the most popular Bigg Boss 13 contestants for the obvious reasons. The duo’s love blossomed during their stint on the reality show and grabbed many headlines for their sizzling chemistry. Even when the show got over, Himanshi and Asim continued to be in the headlines. From going on to vacations together to their casual outings in Mumbai and Chandigarh, the two of them have been spending some quality time of late. While everyone is curious to know if marriage is on their cards, the popular Punjabi actress has finally spilled the beans on her wedding plans with Asim.

In a recent interview with Hindustan times, Himanshi said that they are in no hurry and that their families are happy for them. She added that right now the duo is concentrating on their work. The leading daily quoted her as saying, “Pehle logon ko hamare relationship pe shaq tha, ab yeh sab bol rahe hain. We’re in no hurry. We’re right now concentrating on our work and being there for each other. Hamari communities aur religion alag hain. Our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time.”

Notably, last year Himanshi and Asim had teamed up for four songs Kalla Sohna Nai, Afsos Karoge, Khyaal rakheya kar and Dil ko Maine Di Kasam and all of them received much love from their fans owing to their electrifying chemistry.

Further, talking about working together, the 29-year-old singer pointed out that they both are open to working with other artists as well and there’s no such condition in their relationship.

Himanshi had celebrated her 29th birthday on November 27 with boyfriend Asim and dear friends and had shared a glimpse of it on social media.

Credits :Hindustan Times

