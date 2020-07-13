Himanshi Khurana makes special request to Asim Riaz on his birthday; Latter obliges in the sweetest way

As Asim Riaz turns a year older, his lady love Himanshi Khurana was seen making a special demand. Read to know more.

Asim Riaz has all the reason to be on cloud nine today. After all, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has turned 27 today. And given the massive popularity that Asim enjoys post his stint on the popular reality show, he was inundated with best wishes from fans from all corners of the world. Undoubtedly, the young star was overwhelmed with all the love coming his way. Expressing his gratitude towards his fans, Asim even went live on Instagram and interacted with his fans.

Interestingly, his rumoured girlfriend Himanshi Khurana was also a part of the Instagram live. Yes! The diva was seen commenting during the live and also managed to grab the eyeballs. This isn’t all. Himanshi also made a special request to the birthday boy during the live and Asim has obliged it in the sweetest possible way. The lady had demanded a picture of the former BB13 contestant’s birthday cake. She wrote, “Cake ka photo” followed by an angry face emoticon. Obliging to his lady love’s demand and has shared the picture of his birthday cake. It was a customized birthday cake with a picture of Asim’s new car. The birthday boy captioned the image as, “Thanku” followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Asim Riaz's birthday cake pic:

Interestingly, Asim had also dropped hints about celebrating his birthday with Himanshi. The Bigg Boss 13 runner up, who isn’t much into birthday celebrations, stated that this birthday was quite special for him as he had a chance to celebrate his achievements. “I had somebody to come over and cut the cake, family called and loved one's called. It was pretty good,” he added.

