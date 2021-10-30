Himanshi Khurana on not doing bold scenes in Bollywood: It is out of my comfort zone

Singer Himanshi Khurana rose to fame with her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. She became popular in the show for her gorgeous looks as well as her romantic bond with model Asim Riaz. They have also featured together in several music videos. The actress recently opened up on the roles offered to her in Bollywood and web series. In the interview with ETimes TV, she also shared about her bond with Asim Riaz.

Talking about not doing projects for OTT, she said, “Yes, I am open to working on OTT but I've my set of limitations. I don't think I would be comfortable doing intimate scenes. These days web series have a lot of intimate and bold content and it has become a demand of that platform. Sometimes it seems that it has become compulsory to have bold content in web shows and I’ve been offered a few shows in the past but I’ve turned them down. Nobody forces us to do it and it is my individual choice that I don’t want to be a part of such content.”

Himanshi further added that the Punjabi industry has also started making web series these days, but they are not so established that she would do a project here, to be honest. She added that she will always do films because in Punjab as they are clean and good films are made. Punjabi cinema is quite vast and the audience is also huge overseas. Right now, she is enjoying working in films, but if she is offered a good project on OTT which is clean, she will do it.

She shared that she was offered Hate Story 4, but she turned it down because of the bold content. She told that the makers had shortlisted a few popular names around 5-6 from the Punjabi industry and she was one of them but as she wasn’t comfortable so did not take it up. It was out of her comfort zone.

Talking about sharing screen space with beau Asim Riaz, she said, "Yes, it is always a great feeling to work with Asim as I get to spend time with him. Sometimes, just being around someone you love makes you feel good. When we are on sets we are professional completely and once we get free time only then we sit and talk. If we are shooting separately and if I have time, I drop on sets to meet him but I patiently wait in his vanity for him so that he finishes his shoot and returns."



